A New Regulatory Push For Transportation Cybersecurity

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The transportation sector plays a pivotal role in our national and economic security, facilitating the movement of people and goods around the world and keeping the global economy running. The transportation sector has always prioritized both safety and security, and as a result is one of the safest systems in the world, well-known for its impressive technological innovation and intelligent transportation systems. However, as with all other sectors, increased connectivity means increased cyber risk. Compounding this vulnerability, the transportation sector remains one of the few critical infrastructure, or CI, sectors[1] that does not have cybersecurity mandates or regulations similar to what...

