Charter Turning Blind Eye To Infringement, Record Labels Say

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications Inc. has been making millions by letting music piracy slide, a group of record labels told a Colorado federal judge Monday, and shouldn’t be able to avoid a claim now that it is vicariously liable for illegal downloading by its subscribers. Aiming to defeat a motion to dismiss that claim, the five labels said that Charter has the power to stop its subscribers from infringing and that it has benefited financially from not doing so. “The reason for Charter’s refusal to act is simple: by tolerating users’ infringement, Charter reaps millions of dollars in subscription fees that it would...

