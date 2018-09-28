Facebook's Discovery Bid In $500M Data Breach Suit Nixed

Law360, San Francisco (July 1, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Monday shot down Facebook's bid for discovery from a dozen users who aren't named plaintiffs in a $500 million consolidated data breach class action, an effort the plaintiffs' attorneys challenged as a bid to "harass and punish." U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline S. Corley said Facebook can’t take discovery from the 12 users at issue, who aren’t named plaintiffs in litigation alleging the social media giant failed to enact robust security measures and is therefore liable for injury caused by hackers accessing 50 million accounts during a data breach between 2017 and 2018. The users who...

