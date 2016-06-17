Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tech Union Gets 2nd Chance To Fight Student Visa Extension

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal court on Monday revived a challenge to a student visa extension policy for foreign-born recent graduates with STEM degrees, giving a tech workers' union a second crack at arguing that the visa policy unfairly forces its members to compete with foreign workers.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton held that while it was too late to challenge the initial implementation of the student visa extension policy, known as Optional Practical Training, more than two decades ago, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's decision in 2016 to tack on another two years of work authorization for foreign-born science, technology,...

District Of Columbia

Administrative Procedure Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

June 17, 2016

