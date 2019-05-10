Tenant Says Allstate Can't Pursue Coverage Suit In Lead Case

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A tenant suing a pair of property owners over lead poisoning allegedly caused by contaminated paint at a Baltimore home they owned urged a Maryland federal court on Monday to toss or pause an insurer’s bid to dodge its duty to cover the property owners. Asia Powe told the federal court that Allstate Insurance’s suit seeking a declaratory judgment that it does not need to cover Stanley and Rhoda Rochkind for the lead poisoning claims against them should be stayed or dismissed in light of Powe’s pending state court case against them. “Allstate filed this action in federal court instead of...

