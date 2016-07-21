Esformes Can't Get Forfeiture Verdicts Tossed

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday rejected convicted nursing home mogul Philip Esformes' bid to overturn a verdict ordering him to forfeit his interests in operating companies for seven Miami-area facilities after his conviction for money laundering. Esformes had argued that the minority operating company interests were not involved in money laundering and could therefore not be subject to forfeiture, but U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. said the Eleventh Circuit has held that a defendant's interest in businesses can be subject to forfeiture if they were used to give the appearance of legitimacy. That's what happened here with Esformes'...

