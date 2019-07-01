Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blockchain Biz Accused Of Inflating Token Value In $3M Sale

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A blockchain company's unfounded hype and conduct artificially inflated its token value to raise close to $3 million in a token sale, only to see its value plummet by 90% about a month later, a cryptocurrency investment fund told a New York federal court.

Menlo Inc.'s founders unfairly enriched themselves by misrepresenting their products, leading Invictus Hyperion to invest $250,000 into the venture that it won't be able to recover, the fund alleged Monday in a complaint. Invictus Capital's Hyperion fund, which invests in promising blockchain projects, said Menlo and its managers have yet to produce a viable product, despite talking up their efforts...

Case Information

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Date Filed

July 1, 2019

Law Firms

Government Agencies