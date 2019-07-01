Pa. Mayor To Plead Guilty To Bribery Scheme, Resign

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania, has agreed to resign and to plead guilty to charges stemming from claims that he accepted bribes from government contractors while stalling projects by contractors who did not support him, according to documents filed in Pennsylvania federal court on Monday. Bill Courtright could face up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., attempts to obstruct commerce by extortion under color of official right, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, according to documents filed by federal prosecutors. Courtright, who took office in January 2014, began his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS