National Surety Can't Recoup Asbestos Settlement Costs

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT) -- National Surety Corp. can’t make another insurance company pay its costs for defending a former mutual client in an asbestos-related settlement, an Illinois federal judge ruled, saying under Ohio law, each insurance company that covered the client is on the hook. U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis ruled on dueling motions for summary judgment on Monday, finding that Ohio law applies to the agreement between National Surety and Bedivere Insurance Co. to cover Resinoid Engineering Corp., because Resinoid’s headquarters and main business is in Ohio. Resinoid was sued by Walter Ciokajlo, an Ohio man who had been exposed to Resinoid’s products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS