UK Firms May Be Forced To Report Climate Risks By 2022

Law360, London (July 2, 2019, 3:23 PM BST) -- British companies, asset managers and pension funds may be required to report on how climate risks impact their activities by 2022, according to a government strategy on green finance published Tuesday. HM Treasury said that forcing listed companies to report on the damage to their business from climate risks could help steer British companies toward investing in projects and infrastructure that benefit the environment. Government experts will work out details with financial regulators to find the best way of furthering sustainable finance, including whether mandatory disclosures are necessary, according to the Treasury's report. The proposal will put the U.K. on track to...

