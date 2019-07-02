Fake Mont. Cattle Rancher Cops To Fraud, Will Repay $43M

Law360, New York (July 2, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT) -- A Montana man told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday he lied about his family's assets, including falsely claiming to own cattle and a ranch, to borrow $43 million from lender Third Eye Capital Corp. Todd Capser, 47, of Billings, admitted to a wire fraud count at a plea hearing before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, who scheduled a Nov. 8 sentencing. "I knew that my conduct was illegal," Capser said, admitting to lying about his and his family's assets over a three-year period ending in 2019 to raise collateral, which charging documents say was used to buy two tanker ships....

