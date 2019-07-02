2nd Circ. Agrees Recycling Bin Not A 'Vehicle' Under Policy

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday upheld a New York federal judge’s ruling that a wheeled recycling bin does not qualify as a vehicle in a policy dispute between an insurer and a Manhattan co-op over a gas line ruptured by the bin. The Second Circuit’s summary order affirmed a June 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon that a wheeled recycling bin used to throw out electronics is not a vehicle under a policy with Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. The Upper East Side co-op that appealed the ruling, 1070 Park Avenue Corp., was seeking coverage for a more than $500,000...

