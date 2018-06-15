Wilson Sonsini Blasts Zetia Buyers' Bid For More Docs

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has assailed a motion to hand over more documents in a multidistrict litigation against generic-drug maker Zydus over antitrust claims, telling a Virginia federal court it has already provided plaintiff drug buyers with 3,600 pages. The court should toss this “unwarranted and disproportionate” subpoena by purchasers of cholesterol drug Zetia because the scope of their request is too broad and they failed to identify a single discovery category that may be relevant to their case, the firm asserted in a memo Monday. Wilson Sonsini said it has already “satisfied [the buyers'] requests and its obligations under...

