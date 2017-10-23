Antares Pharma Escapes Fraud Suit Over Drug Statements

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday nixed a proposed securities class action against Antares Pharma Inc. after finding that a shareholder failed to back up his claims that the company made false and misleading statements about a testosterone medication. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp granted the company’s motion to dismiss lead plaintiff Serghei Lungu’s consolidated amended complaint, saying it fell short of the pleading requirements of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act by not spelling out why 10 statements were false and misleading. “The PSLRA requires plaintiff to specify ‘the reason or reasons why [a] statement is misleading,’” Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS