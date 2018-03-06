2nd Circ. Sends Home Care Worker's Wage Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Tuesday that a New York City home health care provider can push claims that it stiffed a worker on overtime and premium pay into arbitration, saying a trial court misinterpreted a mandatory arbitration clause in a collective bargaining agreement. A three-judge panel ruled that U.S. District Judge Jack B. Weinstein was wrong to deny a request by Attending Homecare Services LLC, which operates officially as Attending Home Care, to send a proposed class action by home care worker Tatyana Abdullayeva into arbitration. The panel agreed with Attending Home Care’s argument that Judge Weinstein incorrectly found in his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS