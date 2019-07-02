2nd Circ. Revives Chinese Woman's Belated Asylum Bid

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A split Second Circuit panel on Tuesday paved the way for a woman who was forced by the Chinese government to have an abortion two decades ago to qualify for asylum based on that experience, excusing her entire asylum application from the one-year filing deadline because of her recent conversion to Christianity. The panel held 2-1 that Yan Yang can qualify for asylum protections because the Chinese government forced her to have an abortion in 1994, finding that the “changed circumstances” that exempted her religious persecution claim from the one-year time bar on asylum claims waived the time requirement for her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS