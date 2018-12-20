PTAB Says ZTE Can't Challenge Messaging Patent

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Monday that it would not review HTC and ZTE’s challenge to an electronic messaging patent, saying their request was barred because ZTE questioned the validity of the patent in district court. The America Invents Act prevents inter partes review from being instituted if the challenger previously filed a lawsuit in court challenging the validity of the same patent. The PTAB said it didn’t matter that ZTE Corp. later dropped the invalidity arguments from its court case. “Petitioner has not identified, nor do we discern, any language in the statute indicating that amending the complaint...

