NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb and Goldberg Weprin were among more than half a dozen law firms guiding the largest New York City real estate deals that hit public records last week, most of which were for residential condo units in Manhattan. Loeb & Loeb LLP represented an undisclosed buyer on a nearly $61 million purchase of a Brooklyn property, and Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP guided seller Meadow Partners LLC on that deal. Shearman & Sterling LLP, Heiberger & Associates PC, Satterlee Stephens LLP and various other firms also helped with the week's largest deals. The week saw seven transactions north of...

