Berkshire Unit Worker Turns To 8th Circ. After ERISA Loss

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A former National Indemnity Co. worker is looking to the Eighth Circuit after a trial court threw out his proposed class action claiming the Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by allowing retirement plan participants to invest in an allegedly risky mutual fund. Plan participant Marc J. Muri filed a notice of appeal on Monday, almost two weeks after a Nebraska federal court sided with National Indemnity and ruled that Muri failed to show that the company breached its duties of loyalty and prudence to the retirement plan. "We believe that the district court improperly granted defendant's...

