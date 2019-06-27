Ex-GE Unit Says Chinese Co. Must Arbitrate In Atlanta

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A former affiliate of General Electric wants a Georgia federal court to block a China-based electronics company from drawing it into arbitration proceedings in Hong Kong, saying the agreement between the companies mandates dispute resolution in Atlanta. Industrial Connections & Solutions LLC, which is now owned by Swiss company ABB Ltd., said in a June 27 complaint that Garbsen Electric (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. cannot force it into arbitration in Hong Kong because Industrial Connections has already initiated arbitration in Atlanta. The matter in dispute is Industrial Connections' termination of an agreement to buy circuit-breaker components from Garbsen, according to the document....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS