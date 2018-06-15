Credit Union Settles Suit Over 'Misleading' Overdraft Policy

Law360, Boston (July 2, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- New England's largest credit union settled a proposed class action by customers who say its overdraft policies are unclear, according to a brief filing Tuesday in Massachusetts federal court. An attorney for the class declined to go into specifics of the tentative deal, but said a motion for preliminary approval should be filed with U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman no later than the end of this month. The suit accused Digital Federal Credit Union, which has $8 billion in assets and 700,000 members, of charging overdraft fees for named plaintiff Brandi Salls, who overdrew the "available balance" in her account,...

