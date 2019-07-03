ITC Blocks Caterpillar Rival’s Construction Machine Imports

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has blocked German machinery manufacturer Wirtgen from importing certain road construction machines that the agency said infringe a patent owned by Illinois-based Caterpillar Inc., according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. According to the notice, the limited exclusion order centers on machines and components that infringe a claim of a milling machine patent, U.S. Patent No. 7,140,693, that is currently assigned to Caterpillar subsidiaries Perkins Engines Co. Ltd. and Caterpillar Paving Products Inc. The ITC additionally said it issued a cease-and-desist order aimed at a U.S.-based Wirtgen unit. The decision, which came...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS