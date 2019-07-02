NYC Doc Convicted In $2M Opioid Scheme Gets 5 Years

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A New York doctor was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison for prescribing nearly 1 million oxycodone pills to patients who didn’t actually need them in exchange for cash, reaping $2 million in the process. Dr. Ernesto Lopez was arrested in late 2017 and charged with running a years-long prescriptions-for-pay scheme out of his three clinics in New York City. He was convicted on nine counts of distributing and conspiring to distribute oxycodone and fentanyl without legitimate medical need in February after an eight-day trial. In Tuesday’s statement, U.S. Attorney General for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey...

