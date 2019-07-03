High Court FOIA Ruling Has Trade Secrets Implications

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT) -- In the aftermath of World War II, most world leaders were determined to ensure that yet another “war to end all wars” would never happen again. This goal led to the creation of the United Nations and the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A major concern of the time was not only freedom of speech and the press, but the public’s right to information. This is reflected in Article 19 of the UDHR, which states: “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS