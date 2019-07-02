Keller Williams Realty Is Sued Over Robocalls

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Real estate goliath Keller Williams Realty placed prerecorded and autodialed calls to phone numbers on the National Do Not Call registry in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to a proposed class action filed in North Carolina federal court Tuesday. Property owner Brian Hayhurst of North Carolina says in the complaint he thought that when he placed his cellphone number on the federal government's National Do Not Call registry, he would no longer receive "unsolicited, prerecorded and autodialed calls." But he alleges that his status on the registry didn't stop Keller Williams Realty Inc. from making those types of calls to him....

