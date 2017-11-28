Transit Authority Wrong To Rebuff Union Ad, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that Spokane, Washington's transit authority acted unreasonably when it rejected an ad from a local transit union encouraging drivers to organize, finding that the authority's application of its ad policy didn't hold up. In its published opinion, the three-judge panel upheld the district court's finding that the Spokane Transit Authority violated the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1015's First Amendment rights when it rejected a proposed advertisement under its ad policy. The panel found that the STA's bus advertising program is a "limited public forum" and examined whether the relevant provisions of the ad policy are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS