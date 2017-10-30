Ecuadorian Real Estate Arm Slips $15M Bribery Award Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Ecuador's public sector real estate management arm has escaped litigation over an Australian company's now-confirmed $14.8 million arbitral award stemming from an alleged bribery scheme, with a Florida federal judge holding Tuesday that the entity is immune. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. released Servicio de Gestión Inmobiliaria del Sector Público from Australian company Cardno International Pty.'s confirmation action, saying the petitioner didn't show that any of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act's exceptions apply to the Ecuadorian entity, which goes by Inmobiliar. "Cardno does not dispute that Inmobiliar is an agent or instrumentality of Ecuador and has not identified any...

