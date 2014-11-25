AbbVie's $16.7M Inversion Settlement Gets Initial Approval

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has given preliminary approval to a $16.75 million agreement to settle a claim that pharmaceutical maker AbbVie misled investors about risks of its failed $54 billion merger with Irish rival Shire PLC. In a brief order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. granted an unopposed request by a class of investors who had bought shares of the company during a two-week period in 2014 that ended when the company said it was reconsidering its merger with Shire. In addition, the judge scheduled a hearing for Oct. 22 in his Chicago courtroom on final approval of...

