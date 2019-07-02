Feds Say Rail Co. Liable For $25M Over Colo. Wildfire

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday sued a company that offers railroad rides to tourists, seeking to recover $25 million in damages related to a Colorado fire that officials blame on a locomotive throwing off a hot cinder and igniting a blaze that burnt a swath of national forest the size of Seattle. The federal government sued American Heritage Railways Inc., arguing it is liable after allegedly causing the inferno, dubbed the 416 fire, on San Juan National Forest lands in Colorado. The blaze ignited on June 1, 2018, and wasn't fully extinguished until after Thanksgiving. The complaint said the company was likely using a train with coal-burning...

