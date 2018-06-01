Biz Groups, Republican Bigwigs Say Title VII Bars LGBT Bias

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Leading businesses, prominent Republican ex-officials, advocacy groups and others were part of a chorus of voices that weighed in ahead of a Wednesday amicus brief deadline and urged the U.S. Supreme Court to declare that federal law shields gay and transgender workers from discrimination. Wednesday marked the deadline for filing briefs backing the three workers behind a consolidated high court case asking whether language in Title VII barring discrimination “because of ... sex” encompasses sexual orientation and gender identity. The justices are set to hear arguments in the closely watched case Oct. 8. Amazon, Google and more than 200 other companies...

