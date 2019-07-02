Ditech Wins Approval For $52M Bid Protections In Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved more than $52 million in bid protections for the stalking horse bidders for Ditech Holding Corp.’s mortgage origination and servicing businesses after consumers and the U.S. Trustee said the company had satisfied their objections. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity Jr. approved the protections for the two companies, putting up a total of $1.8 billion for Ditech’s mortgage businesses after the company submitted a revised order that specified bidder New Residential Investment Corp. would not be entitled to payment if it was the one to back out of the sale. Ditech, which came into...

