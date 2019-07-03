FCC Moving On USTelecom's Pared Deregulation Request

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The head of the Federal Communications Commission is encouraging his colleagues to support USTelecom’s trimmed-down petition to eliminate old regulations governing phone companies, agreeing that the 1990s-era mandates are no longer beneficial to the market. “Chairman [Ajit] Pai has circulated a draft order that would end two narrow regulatory obligations imposed on phone companies that no longer stand the test of time,” an FCC spokesperson said in an email on Wednesday. The proposal would eliminate a pair of decades-old mandates that aimed to help local telephone service companies get a foothold in a market that was dominated at the time by...

