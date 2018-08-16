9th Circ. Confirms $8.9M Arbitral Award For Cotton Cos.

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld the confirmation of an $8.9 million arbitral award issued to two U.S. cotton companies after they beat an Indian yarn spinner's competition claims, concluding that the dispute was correctly sent to arbitration. The three-judge panel said in the decision on Tuesday that cotton merchant Jess Smith & Sons Cotton LLC and grower J.G. Boswell Co. were entitled to invoke the arbitration clause in a license agreement between India's Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and a trade association that promotes American Pima cotton. The panel explained that Tradeline accused the American companies of pushing the Supima Association of...

