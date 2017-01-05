D-Link Will Enhance Camera, Router Security To End FTC Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Computer network manufacturer D-Link Corp. has agreed to enact a software program aimed at ensuring its internet-connected cameras and routers are secure in order to end Federal Trade Commission claims of shoddy data security, the commission announced Tuesday. The FTC voted unanimously to accept the proposed deal, which will also require D-Link to undergo a third-party assessment of the new security system for 10 years. The commission filed the deal in California federal court Tuesday in a motion to end the row. "We sued D-Link over the security of its routers and IP cameras, and these security flaws risked exposing users' most...

