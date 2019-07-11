Jackson Lewis' Growing Benefits Practice Adds New Principal

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The latest addition to Jackson Lewis PC's expanding benefits practice area is a former Brown Rudnick LLP partner with 20 years of experience helping employers navigate executive compensation and benefits issues. Adam B. Cantor started as a principal at Jackson Lewis' White Plains, New York, office on June 21. A graduate of Wesleyan University, New York University School of Law and Columbia University, who worked within the New York City government for seven years before becoming an attorney, Cantor will advise employers on how to comply with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, craft change-in-control agreements and design benefit plans, among...

