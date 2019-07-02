Md. Jury Awards Whopping $229M In Birth Injury Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Maryland jury has awarded a family more than $229 million in a suit accusing a Johns Hopkins Health System hospital of causing an infant’s permanent brain damage and other serious injuries, which an attorney for the family said is the largest medical malpractice award in state history. Following a two-week trial, the Baltimore City Circuit Court jury determined that medical staff at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Inc. provided negligent treatment to Erica Byrom, causing her baby Zubida Byrom to suffer a catastrophic brain injury, a kidney injury and microcephaly, or an abnormally small head, which resulted in permanent neurological...

