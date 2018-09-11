DC Circ. Won't End Pipeline Fight Despite Land Deal

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday refused to dismiss Oberlin, Ohio's challenge of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the $2.1 billion Nexus gas pipeline, even though the city has granted permanent pipeline easements to the pipeline's developer. In a one-page per curiam order, Circuit Judges Judith W. Rogers, Sri Srinivasan and Robert L. Wilkins shot down Nexus’ bid to have the case tossed, apparently rejecting the pipeline company’s argument that the city and the Coalition to Reroute Nexus had lost standing to bring the case. Nexus had argued that the city executed a settlement agreement granting the pipeline company a...

