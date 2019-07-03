Commerce Sets 456% Duty For Some Vietnam-Routed Steel

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has leveraged up to a 456.23% duty on companies circumventing anti-dumping and countervailing duties in South Korea and Taiwan by routing their steel products through Vietnam. The agency issued a series of preliminary rulings Tuesday, accusing exporters of corrosion-resistant steel products and cold-rolled steel of flouting duties. According to Commerce, the products are produced in Korea and Taiwan, and then sent to Vietnam for "minor processing" before heading to the U.S. For future imports, and unliquidated imports dating back to when the investigation launched on Aug. 2, Commerce said there will be a cash deposit of...

