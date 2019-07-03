UK’s Proposed Age-Appropriate Data Code Would Be Onerous

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Little reported on this side of the Atlantic is a sweeping proposal from the British Information Commissioner’s Office, the country’s data privacy regulator, that would restrict how information society services “likely to be accessed by children” must handle the data they collect, use, and share. While described as offering “practical guidance” for affected businesses, the ICO’s draft code of conduct on age-appropriate design will impose significant operational burdens on affected businesses. Affected services include “any service normally provided for remuneration, at a distance, by electronic means and at the individual request of a recipient of services … which involve the processing...

