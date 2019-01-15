Foxconn Beats Parts Maker's Trade Secrets Suit, For Now

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday dismissed without prejudice a high-tech parts manufacturer's suit accusing electronics contract maker Foxconn and some of its associates of stealing exclusive designs for special connectors used in computers and automotive systems, saying the court has no jurisdiction as the companies don't do business in Illinois. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall found that jurisdiction over a defendant — in this case Foxconn and TE Connectivity Corp. — can't just be the result of random contacts but must be from the defendant purposely doing business in that jurisdiction and gaining benefits from it, according to the...

