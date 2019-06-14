Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds, Drugmakers Grilled Over Rule Mandating Prices In Ads

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge asked sharp questions Tuesday as to whether the government can require manufacturers' drug prices in TV ads, as several drugmakers argued that a new rule mandating the disclosures would mislead consumers and step outside the feds' authority.

The Health and Human Services Department is defending the recently finalized Trump administration rule against a June challenge from drugmakers. HHS claims the rule will not only help inform the public about prices but also lead to lower drug costs by nudging people to talk more with their doctors about the price of prescriptions.

Merck and other drug giants say...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Date Filed

June 14, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

