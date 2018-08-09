Ex-Goldman Sachs Trader Must Arbitrate Retaliation Claims

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A former Goldman Sachs senior managing director who says the investment bank retaliated against him for refusing to take the blame for its alleged failure to vet a European businessman with a "checkered past" must pursue his claims in arbitration, a Manhattan federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos on Tuesday granted Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC's motion to compel arbitration of Christopher Rollins' claims he became the firm's patsy for its own compliance failures after a client failed to pay roughly $85 million in trades involving securities of a company in a European businessman's portfolio. When the 16-year...

