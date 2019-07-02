Watchdog Slams 'Overcrowding' At DHS Detention Centers

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog described migrants banging on windows asking for help, unaccompanied kids under the age of 7 detained for weeks at a time, and dangerous overcrowding at border patrol detention facilities in a report published Tuesday. The report follows the Office of the Inspector General's June visit to five facilities near the Mexican border in Texas. The report focuses on overcrowding it found at four of those detention centers and prolonged detention at all five. Overcrowding at a detention facility observed June 11 by the Office of Inspector General at Border Patrol's Weslaco, Texas, station. (OIG) "At...

