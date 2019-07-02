Trump Announces New Federal Reserve Board Nominees

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced two new nominees to fill vacant seats on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors after his previous nominees dropped out in the face of pressure from opponents in Congress. The president tweeted that he was "pleased" to unveil his picks for the Federal Reserve board. One is Judy Shelton, who currently works as the U.S. executive director of the European bank of reconstruction and development. The other is Christopher Waller, an executive vice president at the St. Louis Fed. Shelton helped found the conservative think tank Empower America and previously worked for Hilton Worldwide Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS