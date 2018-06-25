Asylum-Seekers Must Get Bond Hearings, Despite Barr Ruling

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Seattle has doubled down on her finding that a group of asylum-seekers is entitled to bond hearings, undeterred by U.S. Attorney General William Barr's recent decision that even asylum-seekers who clear an initial fear screening can be detained without one. In an order issued late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman held that it would be unconstitutional to refuse bond hearings to a class of asylum-seekers who have passed their credible-fear screenings — an early review to evaluate asylum eligibility — effectively blocking Barr's decision, known as Matter of M-S-, from going into effect. "It is...

