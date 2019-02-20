Kim Kardashian West Wins $2.7M In Fast Fashion TM Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Reality television star Kim Kardashian West is entitled to $2.7 million in damages in her trademark suit accusing fast fashion brand Missguided of turning her into an "unwitting and unwilling spokesperson," a California federal judge found Tuesday, saying the brand never showed up to defend itself. Granting Kardashian's motion for default judgment, U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips said Missguided USA Finance Inc. has not shown up in court, and awarded Kardashian $2.7 million in damages as well as $59,600 in attorney fees. The judge also permanently enjoined Missguided from using Kardashian's trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing and distribution...

