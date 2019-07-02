Enviros Sue To Stop Colorado Coal Mine Expansion

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have sued the U.S. Department of the Interior aiming to block a planned expansion of Arch Coal's mine in western Colorado that would allow nearly 18 million more tons of coal to be removed, arguing methane emissions and climate change impacts weren't properly considered. WildEarth Guardians, the Center for Biological Diversity and other advocates argued Tuesday the federal government violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it approved the West Elk Coal Mine expansion without considering ways to reduce methane emissions or thinking through how the expansion would cumulatively impact climate change in conjunction with other fossil fuel projects....

