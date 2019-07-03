Cancer Center Asks To Reopen Ch. 11 To End Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Cancer treatment chain 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc. is asking a New York bankruptcy court to reopen its Chapter 11 case for the purpose of quashing disputes over noncompete agreements and indemnification claims. In its Tuesday motion the company said it wants to reopen the case in order for the court to issue a new order freeing it from antitrust claims filed by a group of its former oncologists over the noncompete agreements, canceling an ex-CEO’s indemnification deal and sanctioning all the parties for allegedly lying to the courts. “The dispute between the parties is far from over,” it said....

