Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Wolf Haldenstein Wins Lead In Kitchen Co. Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP came out ahead of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP on Wednesday in a bid to serve as lead counsel for a proposed shareholder class action in Florida federal court against commercial food service equipment company Welbilt Inc. for allegedly misleading investors.

U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. appointed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Defined Benefit Pension Plan Master Trust, the Manhattan and Bronx Surface Transit Operating Authority Pension Plan, and the Plymouth County Retirement Association, who were all represented by Wolf Haldenstein, jointly as lead plaintiff. He found the three pension funds had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 13, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies