Wolf Haldenstein Wins Lead In Kitchen Co. Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP came out ahead of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP on Wednesday in a bid to serve as lead counsel for a proposed shareholder class action in Florida federal court against commercial food service equipment company Welbilt Inc. for allegedly misleading investors. U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. appointed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Defined Benefit Pension Plan Master Trust, the Manhattan and Bronx Surface Transit Operating Authority Pension Plan, and the Plymouth County Retirement Association, who were all represented by Wolf Haldenstein, jointly as lead plaintiff. He found the three pension funds had...

