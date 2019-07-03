Landscaper's Guilty Plea In Fatal Cave-In Barred From Suits

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey landscaping company’s guilty plea to a criminal charge over a fatal workplace accident may not be admitted in related civil cases due to the threat of the business losing insurance coverage and facing “financial havoc,” a state appeals court said Wednesday. The three-judge appellate panel upheld a trial court ruling last year granting the so-called civil reservation sought by Bednar Landscape Services Inc. with respect to the 2014 trench cave-in that killed company laborers Oscar Portillo and Selvin Zalaya. Bednar pled guilty to a charge of causing or risking widespread injury or damage. On an appeal of that...

